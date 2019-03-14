Stacey Abrams, John Kasich, Jeb Bush to keynote 2019 Mackinac Policy Conference

The Mackinac Policy Conference returns to Mackinac Island in May -- and some big names are slated to speak.

The Detroit Regional Chamber announced this week that former George gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush will deliver keynote addresses at this year's conference.

The conference is from May 28 to May 31.

Gov. Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other local leaders are expected to speak at the annual event.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.