Michigan GOP lawmakers work to shore up power ahead of Democrats taking over key offices

LANSING, Mich. - In a normal year, Lansing steadily turns into a ghost town heading into the holiday, but that's not the case this year.

GOP lawmakers are on a tear, trying to shore up power ahead of Democrats taking over key offices in the new year.

One high-profile piece of legislation getting looked at Wednesday was the House bill that gives the Legislature the ability to intervene in a court case involving the state.

"There are a lot of circumstances to intervene," Rep. Tim Greimel, a Democrat from Auburn Hills, said.

Democrats said this is a clear attempt to limit the power of the incoming attorney general, Democrat Dana Nessel.

"Whomever is attorney general gives the Legislature an opportunity to evaluate," Sen. Mike Shirkey, a Republican from Jackson, said. "It's only fair."

Shirkey said it's the same reasoning on the Senate bill that would take away campaign finance oversight from the incoming secretary of state, Democrat Jocelyn Benson.

"This is a model adopted across the nation to make it more bipartisan," Shirkey said. "It doesn't matter if the secretary of state is Democratic or Republican. It's fair process, and this is something we have been studying for a long time."

