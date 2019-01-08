Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib puts faces to federal government shutdown

DETROIT - Now in its third week, the federal government shutdown is one of the longest in United States history.

Many people say President Donald Trump's desire to fund a border wall is the program. Others believe there's a hidden agenda about wealthy tax breaks.

Regardless of the reason behind the shutdown, there are nearly 800,000 people without a paycheck across the country. Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib wanted to put some faces to that number.

Hodari Brown said he can't tell the public what he does for the federal government, only that he does or did something. His last paycheck was right before Christmas.

He shared a nervousness with the crowd Tuesday, invited by Tlaib to an event that put faces to the federal government shutdown.

Brown is one of the 5,000 people in Michigan affected by the shutdown. He said part of his paycheck goes to helping his parents.

"I depend on my paycheck," Brown said.

As the shutdown drags on, other things, such as mortgages, are looming for people.

