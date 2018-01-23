POLL: 55 percent of Michigan voters disapprove of President Trump

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Jan. 10, 2018.

DETROIT - Michigan voters have a sharply unfavorable view of President Donald Trump by a margin of 34.8 percent favorable to 55.8 percent unfavorable.

That's according to a new survey of likely November 2018 Michigan General Election voters commissioned by the Detroit News and WDIV Local 4.

The survey also found Independent voters have an unfavorable view of Trump by a margin of 28.3 percent favorable to 49.7 percent unfavorable.

More key findings from the survey:

While men have an unfavorable view by a margin of 41.7 percent to 50.3 percent, women have an unfavorable view of Trump by a margin of 28.5 percent to 60.9 percent -- a 32.4 percent difference.

Moreover, the survey found 66 percent of SE Michigan women strongly disapprove President Trump's performance.

Michigan voters disapprove of President Trump's job performance by a margin of 39.5 percent approve to 54.3 percent disapprove.

While 22.3 percent strongly approve of his performance, 47.3 percent of Michigan voters strongly disapprove of his performance.

By a margin of 35.9 percent to 51.1 percent, Independent voters disapprove of President Trump's performance. 35.9 percent of Independent voters strongly disapprove of his performance while only 14.5 percent strongly approve.

Men are split on Trump's performance with 46.5 percent approving and 47.2 percent disapproving.

But there is no split among female voters -- 33.0 percent of female voters approve of the President's performance while 60.9 percent disapprove of his performance. Moreover, 53.5 percent of female voters STRONGLY DISAPPROVE of the President's performance.

Outstate women disapprove of his performance by a margin of 44.0 percent to 48.0 percent. But Metro Detroit women disapprove of his performance by a margin of 22.8 percent to 72.2 percent -- with 66.0 percent of Metro Detroit women STRONGLY DISAPPROVING of the President's performance.

When asked to give President Trump a grade, 38.5 percent of voters give him an F while only 13.5 percent of voters give him an A.

Finally, 33.7 percent of voters give President Trump and A or B and 51.7 percent of voters give President Trump a D or F.

54% say President Trump is not qualified for job

Voters also were asked if President Trump was or was not qualified to be president. By a margin of 41.8 percent to 54.0 percent, Michigan voters say President Trump is not qualified to be President of the United States.

89.1 percent of Democratic voters believe he is not qualified while 90.1 percent of Republican voters believe he is qualified.

By a margin of 40.0 percent to 50.3 percent, Independent voters do not believe he is qualified to be President.

Men are split by a margin of 48.3 percent to 47.9 percent saying he is qualified.

But women strongly believe President Trump is not qualified to be President by a margin of 35.9 percent to 59.6 percent.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a 600 sample survey of likely November 2018 Michigan General Election voters. The live operator telephone survey has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. Data collection was conducted on January 16-19, 2018. 65 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 35 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone.

This survey was commissioned by the Detroit News and WDIV Local 4.

View the full results of the survey here:

