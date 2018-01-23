POLL: After 7 years, Michigan voters are split on Snyder's job performance

Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his 7th State of the State Address on Jan. 17, 2017. (WDIV)

DETROIT - More Michigan voters have an unfavorable opinion than have a favorable opinion of Gov. Rick Snyder.

That's according to a new survey of likely November 2018 Michigan General Election voters commissioned by the Detroit News and WDIV Local 4. According to the survey, 35.8 percent of Michigan voters have a favorable opinion of Snyder while 47.5 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him.

White voters are split on Snyder by a margin of 41.1 percent favorable to 42.6 percent unfavorable. But Black voters have an unfavorable impression by a margin of 12.0 percent to 73.3 percent.

More key findings from the survey:

Independent voters are narrowly split on Snyder with 37.9 percent favorable to 42.8 percent unfavorable.

with 37.9 percent favorable to 42.8 percent unfavorable. By a margin of 42.5 percent to 42.0 percent, Michigan voters are split on whether they approve or disapprove of Snyder's job performance . While 13.5 percent strongly approve, 25.5 percent strongly disapprove.

. While 13.5 percent strongly approve, 25.5 percent strongly disapprove. The gender differences that apply to President Trump’s performance do not apply to Governor Snyder.

Men approve of Snyder by a margin of 45.9 percent to 42.4 percent.

by a margin of 45.9 percent to 42.4 percent. Women disapprove of Snyder by a margin of 39.4 percent to 41.7 percent.

by a margin of 39.4 percent to 41.7 percent. Independent voters approve of Snyder by a narrow margin of 40.7 percent to 36.6 percent.

When asked if Michigan was better, worse or the same since Gov. Snyder took office in 2011:

34.5 percent said Michigan was better off.

32.7 percent said Michigan was the same.

26.2 percent said Michigan was worse off.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a 600 sample survey of likely November 2018 Michigan General Election voters. The live operator telephone survey has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. Data collection was conducted on January 16-19, 2018. 65 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 35 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone.

This survey was commissioned by the Detroit News and WDIV Local 4.

