President Trump set to speak at rally Saturday night in Michigan's Macomb County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - President Donald Trump is set to speak at a rally Saturday night in Washington Township.

The rally is scheduled to be held April 28 at Total Sports Park on Powell Road. The event is expected to begin around the same time as the White House Correspondents Dinner.

TIME: 7 p.m.

WATCH: ClickOnDetroit plans to stream it live here

This will be the second second straight year President Trump plans to hold a rally instead of attending the Correspondents Dinner.

RELATED: Protests planned during President Trump's rally Saturday in Michigan

Instead the President will visit a county where he received 54 percent of the vote in the 2016 General Election. Macomb County helped him become the first Republican presidential candidate to win in the state of Michigan since 1988.

During a rally in Warren on Oct. 31, 2016, Trump declared he would win in Michigan as he campaigned against Obamacare. He promised changes to the national healthcare law.

"We are going to win back the White House. Real change begins with immediately repealing and replacing Obamacare," he said. "It's just been announced that Michigan residents are going to experience a massive double-digit premium hike in Obamacare."

The rally was held at the Macomb Community College campus in Warren. Several thousand people attended. Hundreds were turned away at the door because the venue was filled to capacity.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.