Protests planned during President Trump's rally Saturday in Michigan's Macomb County

DETROIT - Protesters of President Donald Trump are expected to gather Saturday afternoon outside a rally in Macomb County.

The rally is scheduled to be held April 28 at Total Sports Park on Powell Road in Washington Township. The event is expected to begin around the same time as the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Organizers of the "Protest Trump: No Hate In Our State" Facebook group are calling for a protest outside Total Sports Park. The group posted the following statement:

"Trump is coming to Michigan. Macomb County is once again being targeted as the GOP turning point for Michigan. We all will be showing up in demonstration that most in our state do NOT support the Trump agenda. All decent people regardless of political affiliation have reason to attend and speak out with a unifying voice: NO HATE IN OUR STATE!"

BAMN (The Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary) also is organizing a protest outside the rally titled "Shut Down Trump in Michigan! Trump must resign or be removed!"

This will be the second second straight year President Trump plans to hold a rally instead of attending the Correspondents Dinner.

Instead the President will visit a county where he received 54 percent of the vote in the 2016 General Election. Macomb County helped him become the first Republican presidential candidate to win in the state of Michigan since 1988.

During a rally in Warren on Oct. 31, 2016, Trump declared he would win in Michigan as he campaigned against Obamacare. He promised changes to the national healthcare law.

"We are going to win back the White House. Real change begins with immediately repealing and replacing Obamacare," he said. "It's just been announced that Michigan residents are going to experience a massive double-digit premium hike in Obamacare."

The rally was held at the Macomb Community College campus in Warren. Several thousand people attended. Hundreds were turned away at the door because the venue was filled to capacity.

