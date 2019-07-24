WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential candidates forum in Detroit

DETROIT - The NAACP's Democratic Presidential Candidates Forum at the 110th National Convention will be held today in Detroit.

It is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at Cobo Center. The forum offers candidates and convention attendees alike the opportunity to discuss solutions to some of the most critical issues we face as a nation.

The forum starts at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

April Ryan is moderating.

Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.

American Urban Radio White House Correspondent and political analyst April Ryan will moderate.

"As a media trailblazer, April Ryan is a journalist who continues to create distinguished bodies of work with an extraordinary depth, scope and significance to people in the Black community," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of NAACP. "We are honored to have her moderate our Presidential Candidates Forum and look forward to hearing the candidates address some of the most critical issues we face today."

The presidential candidates include:

Joe Biden , Former U.S. Vice President

, Former U.S. Vice President Cory Booker , United States Senator

, United States Senator Julián Castro , Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

, Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Kamala Harris , United States Senator

, United States Senator Amy Klobuchar , United States Senator

, United States Senator Beto O'Rourke , Former Member of the United States House of Representatives

, Former Member of the United States House of Representatives Bernie Sanders , United States Senator

, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren , United States Senator

, United States Senator Bill Weld, Former Governor of Massachusetts

CNN is airing the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m. on July 30 and 31. Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will serve together as the moderators for both debates.

CNN aired a live draw to determine the specific candidate lineups for each debate night.

