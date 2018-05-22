WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit announces 'Your Soapbox' voter engagement project

WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit is proud to announce the launch of its new citizen engagement project, Your Soapbox, which is part of the station’s Decision 2018 coverage leading up to the midterm election.

Your Soapbox will delve into the policy, election and civility issues facing our community. Through conversations with the people of metro Detroit, WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit will identify local issues of priority for voters and work to inform and engage diverse viewpoints.

“In 2014, Michiganders were electing a Governor, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representatives and the majority of state offices. Voter turnout was only 43% of Macomb County, 44% of Washtenaw County, 48% of Oakland County and 38% of Wayne County. As a region, we can do better and should do better,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz. “Everyone should vote their own interests and we, as a non-partisan news organization, need to not only report the stories that are interesting but the policy decisions big and small that affect our viewers.”

Through the Your Soapbox roadshow, WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit will travel across the region to connect with voters and citizens of all ages to encourage voter participation and hear what is important to their lives.

In addition, comprehensive election content will be a significant focus on ClickOnDetroit, which reaches nearly 900,000 unique visitors monthly.

“To kick off this election commitment, we will be hosting 4 Minute Debates at the Mackinac Policy Conference. We are asking the public what issues they want to hear debated from elected officials, those who influence policy and the region’s business leaders,” said Digital Executive Producer Dustin Block. “We’ll match up two people on opposite sides of the issues and have them debate it, quickly.”

“Our overarching Decision 2018 election coverage will include debates starting with the Republican gubernatorial debate on July 28 at 8 p.m.,” added Drutz.

“Decision 2018: Republican Gubernatorial Debate” will be moderated by Devin Scillian and air live on WDIV-Local 4 and live stream on ClickOnDetroit.com.

“We are also committed to polling on a grand scale. Polls help to identify what issues are important and where the electorate is at any one time, which is great information for journalists to have as we cover this important midterm and state election,” said News Director Kim Voet.

