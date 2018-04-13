WDIV-Local 4, Michigan Republican Party to host Republican gubernatorial debate

DETROIT - WDIV-Local 4 and the Michigan Republican Party will host "Decision 2018: Republican Gubernatorial Debate" with the four leading GOP candidates for Michigan governor at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 28.

The debate will originate from the WDIV-Local 4 studios, in Downtown Detroit. Candidates Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, Dr. Jim Hines and Attorney General Bill Schuette will participate. They will discuss their visions and strategies for the future of Michigan.

The debate will be moderated by Devin Scillian.

The live event will air on WDIV-Local 4 and be streamed live on ClickOnDetroit.com.

