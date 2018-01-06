Pontiac man dies after being hit by multiple vehicles while riding bike

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 51-year-old Pontiac man was killed early Saturday after he was hit by multiple vehicles while riding his bike.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the man was riding on West Kennett Road near Sarasota Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a vehicle hit him from behind. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, authorities said.

At least two other vehicles struck the man after the first vehicle. The drivers of those vehicles stopped and were uninjured, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on parts collected from the scene, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a blue Ford. The model and year is unknown.

Authorities said that the vehicle should have damage to the passenger-side front end.

