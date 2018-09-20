Pontiac man pleads no contest to charges for 14-year-old cousin's fatal shooting

Damari Mahone was charged in an accidental shooting in Pontiac. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac man has entered a plea of no contest to charges including involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old cousin on July 9.

Damari Edward Mahone, 20, of Pontiac, was taken into custody after the accidental shooting at a home on Willard Street, near Auburn Avenue and Paddock Street. His cousin, Yaharre Stennis, was killed about 2:30 a.m. that day.

Deputies said someone inside the home had a gun under his mattress. Mahone asked the 14-year old to move it from the bed to another location in the home. He told detectives the gun went off accidentally, hitting the 14-year old in the chest.​​​​​​​

Mahone is charged with one count of delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and involuntary manslaughter. Officials said he has no previous criminal history.

He was scheduled to go to trial in October but now will be sentenced on Oct. 16.

Neighbors said the victim was a student at Pontiac Middle School.

