Popular Detroit rapper Eastside Snoop fatally shot on city's east side

DETROIT - A popular Detroit rapper who went by the name Eastside Snoop was shot and killed overnight on Detroit's east side.

Eastside Snoop had a massive following on social media, with his videos getting tens of thousands of views.

He was shot and killed Monday on Flanders Street near Gratiot Avenue and Gunston Street.

Eastside Snoop is a part of the rap group Team Eastside.

People close to him said they know him as Antonio Carter, 28, a proud resident of Detroit's east side.

On Monday, police said Carter was shot and killed while sitting inside a car on Flanders Street. Neighbors told Local 4 they heard three or four gunshots before a car was driven off.

Police said Carter was shot four times while sitting in a black Challenger.

