Port Huron High School administrator placed on leave as district investigates accusations

The school administrator is under investigation after reportedly making comments about slavery to football players.

PORT HURON, Mich. - Port Huron Superintendent Jamie Cain confirmed Port Huron High School Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Greg Wagner is on leave as the district continues to investigate statements he allegedly made to students.

Wagner was lecturing 65 boys about how to behave properly after some players scuffed up Marysville High School's logo on its football field.

Students couldn't remember Wagner's exact wording when he talked to the boys in a football theory class, but he is accused of saying, "If you want a good slave master, you have to be good slaves."

