Port Huron High School administrator under investigation after making slave comments to students

PORT HURON, Mich. - A Port Huron High School administrator is under investigation after making comments about slavery to football players.

Greg Wagner, the school athletic director and assistant principal was lecturing 65 boys about how to behave properly after some players scuffed up Marysville High School's logo on its football field.

Students couldn't remember Warner's exact wording when he talked to the boys in a football theory class, but he allegedly said something to the effect of, "If you want a good slave master, you have to be good slaves."

The comment was made to a class that was about 50 percent black students and 50 percent white students.

"I was mad, but I knew if I said something, it would just lead to more trouble," student Deovion Price said.

When the school district sent home a letter five days after the incident to inform parents it was investigating Wagner, more accusations against him surfaced.

Wagner declined to talk to Local 4.

The district's superintendent, Jamie Cain, didn't say there was a pattern of behavior. He did say that if anything derogratory was said, it goes against standards. He asked for patience while the incident is investigated.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.