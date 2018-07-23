Possible human remains found in Canton Township sewer system, police say

Officials said possible human remains were found in the Canton Township sewer system. (WDIV)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Canton Township are investigating after possible human remains were found in the sewer system, according to authorities.

A crew from the Department of Public Works notified police that possible human remains were found in the sewer system near Saltz and Canton Center roads.

Canton Township officers have began a death investigation in the nearby neighborhood.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to officials. Police are continuing to investigate.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office has been contacted and will be responsible for extracting any additional possible remains, police said.

