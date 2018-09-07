Potential murder-suicide under investigation in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Police are investigating a potential homicide-suicide that happened Thursday in St. Clair Shores.

Investigators from the St. Clair Shores and Michigan State Police were spotted outside a house on 12 Mile Road just off Greater Mack Avenue.

The house’s neatly manicured lawn is typically what gets neighbors talking, but Thursday night it was talked about for different reasons.

Linda Lisak is a concerned neighbor.

“It's relatively quiet around here. You just don’t hear about things like this,” said Lisak.

Inside the home, someone found an elderly woman murdered. Michigan State Police were called in to help out due to what Local 4 has been told is a gruesome crime scene.

“What could have brought someone to do something like that?” asked Lisak.

Authorities found the woman’s body hours after they left Champine Park, where they found a man’s body. Police believe the man committed suicide.

Police traced the body in the lake back to the home on 12 Mile Road, and that’s when they found the second body.

The man and woman are husband and wife.

Police are investigating, trying to figure out how the wife died and if the husband’s death is connected to this. They haven’t ruled out if someone harmed him or not.

Neighbors are perplexed.

“Something else could have happened, you don't know,” Lisak said. “I feel for the family.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5300.

