Police investigating potential murder-suicide in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Police are investigating a potential homicide-suicide that happened Thursday in St. Clair Shores.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 1:22 p.m.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department received several calls regarding a body in Lake Saint Clair near 12 Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue.

Officers, along with members of the St. Clair Shores Fire Department, responded and confirmed that the body of an unknown white man was in the water a short distance from shore.

The still unidentified man was removed from the water and transported to the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sources said police believe the man's death could be connected to a case in which the body of a woman was found nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5300.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.