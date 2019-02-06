PPG coatings facility in Livonia is closing; 46 employees affected

LIVONIA, Mich. - A coatings operations facility in Livonia is closing and planning to lay off 46 employees.

PPG Coating Services is permanently ceasing operations at its facility at 31774 Enterprise Drive in Livonia, the company announced. The planned closure date is June 30 but the company expects layoffs to be coming earlier based on customer requirements.

PPG will attempt to transfer employees into other PPG facilities based on position availability. Employees who remain in good standing with the company will be eligible for severance pay.

Here is a list of titles and the number of employees in each job title that will be affected:

Assistant Plant Manager -- 1

Production Manager -- 1

Production Supervisor -- 2

Administrative Assistant -- 1

Quality Manager -- 1

Maintenance Supervisor -- 1

Material Coordinator -- 1

Manufacturing Associate -- 15

Forklift driver -- 11

Inspector -- 4

Maintenance Helper -- 1

Maintenance Technician -- 3

Powder Technician -- 1

Rack Repair - Welder -- 1

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.