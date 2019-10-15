Practicing LGBTQ conversion therapy in Ferndale could result in fine, jail time

FERNDALE, Mich. - The Ferndale City Council voted Monday to ban conversion therapy in the city.

Violators could be charged with a misdemeanor that can be punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine once the ordinance is published.

Conversion therapy is a practice that attempts to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.

"Conversion therapy is hurting and killing people. I've seen for myself the damage this practice does to our youth. It's not therapy, and we should not allow it in our city," said Dave Garcia, the executive director for Affirmations, an LGBTQ community center.

Legislation was introduced earlier this year to ban the use of conversion therapy on youth in Michigan.

