Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Lyon Township

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Lyon Township.

Here's the info from officials:

A Precautionary Boil Water Notice for LYON TOWNSHIP is in Effect For Immediate Release July 15, 2019 A boil water advisory has been issued for the Charter Township of Lyon municipal water customers.

What caused the Boil Water Notice? Isolated pressure drop as a result of extreme irrigation system demands of the water customers has been identified as the reason for the boil water notice. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any length of time, precautionary measures are recommended because a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system. Bacteria generally are not harmful and are common throughout our environment.

As a precaution, all municipal water customers in the township are advised to boil water used for drinking and cooking. Boiling the water will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water. Water should be boiled for at least one minute and allowed to cool before consumption.

The advisory is intended for any water that will be used for human consumption. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

The pressure has been restored, and water staff will be collecting bacteriological samples from around the system. The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water.

We anticipate resolving the problem within 48-hours. This boil water notice shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised by news media outlets and Lyon Township Website and Facebook page when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

The township has energized its back-up well that does not treat for iron and water customers may experience discoloration of water due to iron introduced back into the system. The back-up well will remain on until irrigation water use during restricted peak hours is reduced by customers.

Lyon Township prohibits irrigation during the peak use hours of 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for customers connected to public water main and that are serviced by an underground irrigation system. Outdoor watering, including the sprinkling of lawns and landscaping, shall be prohibited.

Customers can water anytime during the other 16 hours of day. The township is asking water customers to modify the time to irrigate immediately.

If you have an irrigation system, please change your activation times to non-peak hours. The boil water notice will be lifted once the laboratory confirms that the water is safe to drink. This advisory does not affect residents with private wells

