Precautionary boil water notice issued for Southwest Pressure District in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for Farmington Hills in the area of the Southwest Pressure District.

A loss of pressure has been identified as the reason for the boil water notice. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended because a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system.

Although no contamination has been detected, as a precaution, all

water customers in the affected area are advised to boil water used for drinking and cooking.

Boiling the water will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water. Water should

be boiled for at least one minute and allowed to cool before consumption.

Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

The water system in this area will be flushed and samples will be collected. The boil water notice

will be lifted once the laboratory confirms that the water is safe to drink.

For more information on when the boil water alert will belifted call 248-858-1555.

More information is available at oakgov.com/water/notifications.

Streets in the precautionary area are listed below:

Abington Ct, Beauford Ln, Centerfarm Ln, Deerfield, Edinborough Ct, Greenwood Dr E, Hetke Dr, Lujon Dr, Northfarm Dr, Rhonswood Ct, Southfarm Ln, Westchester Ln, Abington Dr, Birwood Ct, Cheshire Dr, Deerwood Ct, Eight Mile Rd, Greenwood Dr W, Innsbrook Dr, Manchester Ct, Parkcrest Rd, Rhonswood Dr, Teal Ct, Westfarm Ct, Acadia Way, Boulder Dr, Chickadee Ln, Diamond Ct, Elena Dr, Haggerty Rd, Kenmore Dr, Manchester Ln, Parklane Cir, Rosedale, Tina Dr, Westfarm Ln, Aldgate Ct, Buckingham Dr, Clear Lake Dr, Dickinson Ct, Elia Ct, Halsted Rd, Klarr Dr, Marshview Dr, Parklane Ct, Rutgers Dr, Tralee Trl, Wingate Ct, Almond Cir, Camille Ct, Colfax Dr, Dina Ct, Ellerly Ln, Harsdale Ct, Larabee Ct, Meadowhill Dr, E Parklane Rd, Sandra Ct, Vacri Ln, Woodcrest Ct, Amherst Dr, Carla Ct, Connaught Dr, Dungarran Ct, Forest Ct, Harsdale Dr, Lauren Ln, Meadowhill Dr W, Parkwood Ct, Sheffield Ct, W 9 Mile Rd, Woodfarm Dr, Aspen Ct, Cartograph, Cornwall Ct, Dunstable Ct, Glenwild Dr, Harvard Ct, Lisa Ct, Metroview Rd, Parkwood Ln, Sheffield Dr, Wakefield Ct, Woodhill Dr, Aspen Dr, Castlemeadow Dr, Court Ridge Ct, Eastfarm Ln, Goldsmith St, Heatheridge Ln, Lone Pine Ln, Nearbrook Ct, Polo Club Dr, Silken Gln, Walsingham Dr, Woodrising Ln, Beauford Ct, Cattail Ct, Crescent Ct, Echo Ln, Green Hill Rd, Heathersett Cres, Lujon Ct, Nine Mile Rd, Prestwick Dr, Southfarm Ct, Wellsley Dr, and Yale Ct.

