Ferndale protesters criticize president's national emergency declaration for border wall

FERNDALE, Mich. - People in Ferndale protested President Donald Trump's decision to declare a national emergency to build a border wall.

Dozens of people participated in the protest. Participants displayed signs that read, "Build bridges, not walls," and "No Wall. No Abuse of Power. No Emergency."

Sandy Light Pearson, a participant in the protest spoke to Local 4.

“The only reason we should have a national emergency is when we actually have a national emergency. I think we are just tired of it,” said Pearson.

Another protest participant, Jennifer Richmond, also spoke to Local 4.

"Right now this border issue, it is really creating controversy and it is not looking at the real issues,” said Richmond.

Many of the protesters, like other Americans around the country, believe there is no national emergency.

“This is a fake emergency. It is not a national emergency. We cannot sit idly by. We cannot sit home any longer. You have to send your voice to Washington and let them know,” said protester Paula Mantay.

