Psychtiatric patient charged after ambulance stolen in Macomb County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 42-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly was able to overpower the staff of an ambulance Saturday, leading authorities on a pursuit that ended in Shelby Township.

Gunnar Theodore Ahlson is charged with carjacking. According to authorities, a MedStar ambulance was transferring a psychtiatric patient -- now identified as Ahlson -- from McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens to a facility in Auburn Hills. The patient was restrained but was able to free himself and take control of the ambulance.

Police pursued the ambulance on Hall Road, but called off the pursuit at Schoenherr Road. The ambulance ultimately came to a stop after colliding with a Macomb County sheriff's deputy's car on Schoenherr Road north of 22 Mile Road.

The police cruiser had two deputies inside at the time. Both are expected to be OK, but one was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Ahlson is being held at the Macomb County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

