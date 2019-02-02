Patient steals ambulance, leads police on chase in Macomb County

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A patient was able to overpower the staff of an ambulance Saturday, leading authorities on a pursuit that ended in Shelby Township.

According to authorities, a MedStar ambulance was transferring a psychtiatric patient from McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens to a facility in Auburn Hills. The patient was restrained but was able to free himself and take control of the ambulance.

Police pursued the ambulance on Hall Road, but called off the pursuit at Schoenherr Road. The ambulance ultimately came to a stop after colliding with a Macomb County sheriff's deputy's car on Schoenherr Road north of 22 Mile Road.

The police cruiser had two deputies inside at the time. Both are expected to be OK, but one was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.

The patient is expected to be arraigned on charges of carjacking and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.