Thousands expected to attend public visitation for judge Damon Keith in Detroit today

DETROIT - Detroit judge Damon Keith was an influential figure and champion for civil rights and justice. He died April 28 at the age of 96.

Keith authored landmark rulings on civil liberties. He spent his life defending the Constitution, Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence.

He died as the result of complications from leukemia and cardiovascular disease.

A public visitation will be held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

His funeral will be held at the Hartford Memorial Baptist Church on Monday at 10 a.m.

On Monday, ClickOnDetroit will provide live coverage of Keith's funeral with special programming, “Remembering Judge Damon Keith,” that will be streamed online and on-air. The special coverage begins at 10 a.m.

“Judge Keith was a civil rights crusader whose rulings protected civil liberties, opened doors and smashed barriers. He was a brilliant icon of justice and, as Detroiters, we were extremely fortunate to have this major player in the judicial world as one of us,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz.

