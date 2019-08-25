Purple and pink flowers used to decorate Detroit church for funeral mass of Emma Hernandez

DETROIT - A private funeral Mass has been held for a 9-year-old Detroit girl who was killed by three dogs while she rode her bike.

The Detroit News reports that purple and pink flowers decorated the entrance at St. Cunegunda Church.

Those were Emma Hernandez's favorite colors. Church bells could be heard throughout the neighborhood Saturday.

The owner of the dogs, Pierre Cleveland, has been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes for failing to control the dogs.

