Purse snatcher targets 79-year-old woman in Woodhaven, police say

WOODHAVEN, Mich. - Woodhaven police are putting out an alert to residents after a 79-year-old woman had her purse snatched while she was shopping.

The robbery happened Tuesday in front of the Dressbarn store at the corner of West and Allen roads, police said.

Angela Vassallo said she was going to meet up with her daughters when the thief struck.

Officials said a heavyset white man in his 30s with slicked-back hair jumped out of a silver SUV. It might have been a Ford Escape, officials said.

He grabbed Vassallo's handbag, threw her to the ground and ran away, according to authorities.

Police said a woman was behind the wheel of the SUV.

Vassallo's family hopes someone can identify the man. They said her shoulder hurts and she will have to get an MRI.

