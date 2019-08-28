Questions raised after scholarship money was taken from Oakland Hills trust fund

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Money is missing from an Oakland County country club. That money was part of a scholarship fund, set aside for caddies at the golf course.

Members of the club are calling it a despicable act. Oakland Hills members want questions answered about how much money was taken and were the police called to investigate?

Oakland Hills country club members told Local 4 they were stunned to get a letter from Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship trust president and board of directors. The letter informed them that while preparing the 2018 tax return they discovered that improper withdrawals were made from the trust's account.

Members have donated to the trust fund for 40 years and have awarded more than $1 million to give young caddy's scholarships. The letter states a former trust board member took the money.

"Despicable, sad behavior, we have questions about this," a country club member said.

The trust's president and board of directors will only say that the account has been frozen, the board of directors notified, there will be an audit of investment account and financial records and the person accused has been removed from the board of directors.

Local 4 legal analyst Neil Rockind said the club is private and is under no obligation to report the withdrawals to police.

Bloomfield Township police confirm they were not notified about the problem.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.