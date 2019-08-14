Questions surround critical shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near the Cabana Motel on Harper Avenue early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the man was driving a gold Buick when a gunman approached, opened fire and took his car.

Police are looking for the gunman.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said carjacking are down 28 percent in Detroit compared to 2018 and down 60 percent when compared to 2015.

A woman was in the car at the time. Police said she was unaccounted for after the shooting, but have since located her and have questioned her.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5500.

