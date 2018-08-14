Raid at warehouse in Warren connected to Arthur Ream, missing girls

WARREN, Mich. - Investigators say a raid Monday at a warehouse in Warren that was once owned by convicted killer Arthur Ream.

The raid is connected to the cases of multiple missing girls including 12-year-old Kimberly King, who went missing from Warren in 1979. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told Local 4 that the search warrant was to look for evidence dealing with King's case.

Ream used the warehouse on the south side of Warren as a carpet business back in 1994. Multiple items were taken fom the warehouse during the raid on Monday, but it's not known what those items may be.

No additional charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Ream is in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, whose remains were found 10 years ago near a wooded area in Macomb Township.

Zarzycki was killed in 1986 but it wasn't until decades later when Ream finally led investigators to her burial site. Investigators began digging in that same area this month as they search for four to six other missing girls who may be connected to Ream.

MORE: Investigators want any victims of Arthur Ream to come forward

