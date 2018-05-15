Investigators want any victims of Arthur Ream to come forward

DETROIT - Arthur Ream is in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, whose remains were found 10 years ago near a wooded area in Macomb Township.

Zarzycki was killed in 1986 but it wasn't until decades later when Ream finally led investigators to her burial site. Investigators began digging in that same area this month as they search for four to six other missing girls who may be connected to Ream.

These are the cold cases that may be connected to Ream:

The case of 12-year-old Kimberly King, from Warren, who disappeared in 1979

The disappearance of Kellie Brownlee, from Novi, when she was 17 in 1982

The case of Kim Larrow, who disappeared from Canton Township in 1981, when she was 15

The case of Nadine O'Dell, who disappeared from Inkster when she was 16 in 1974

The disappearance of Cynthia Coon, from Washtenaw County, when she was 13 in 1970

Officials confirmed they have found no remains during their new dig this past week, but hope to recover remains as the dig continues. Police said there is "probable cause" to believe the site is a graveyard.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said there is "no question" that the area is the grave site for Kimberly King.

Sources say Ream could be responsible for more crimes including sexually assaulting girls and women. When he was charged with Zarzycki's murder he already was in prison after pleading guilty in 1996 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 13 and 15 years old.

Investigators want anyone who is a victim or who knows a victim of Ream's to contact them. Contact the Warren Police Department, which is heading the investigation right now.

Arthur Nelson Ream in 2017 (Michigan Department of Corrections)

