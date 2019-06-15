Rashida Tlaib to hold rally demanding impeachment of Donald Trump in Detroit on Saturday

Tlaib has already introduced a resolution in Congress to begin impeachment proceedings.

DETROIT - Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib will hold a rally at 3 p.m. Saturday in Detroit asking for President Donald Trump's impeachment.

At this point, 51 Democrats in the House of Representatives have expressed support for impeaching Trump, according Tlaib.

The rally will take place across the street from Tlaib's Detroit office located at 7700 Second Avenue.

