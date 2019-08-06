Readiness events help prepare Detroiters for jobs at new FCA plant

DETROIT - At least 9,000 Detroiters have already registered for readiness events intended to prepare them to apply for jobs at a new Fiat Chrysler Automotives plant.

The automaker has prioritized hiring Detroit residents.

"My intention is at the end of August to hand FCA 10,000 names. Because the agreement is they have to interview Detroiters before they look at anyone from the suburbs," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

In order to be considered, Detroit residents must have a high school diploma or GED, attend a readiness event and take a math and reasoning test similar to one that is given by FCA.

