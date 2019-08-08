Redford Township police searching for missing endangered woman

Redford Township police are asking for help in locating a missing woman who they say is endangered.

Here's the info:

The Redford Township police are requesting the public's assistance in locating Lamia Dixon, B/F, 27 years old, 5"02", 160 lbs, last seen wearing a red/black tanktop and green leggings.

Dixon is a group home resident and is a Diabetic/Schizophrenic who needs her medication. She was last seen in the area of Beech Daly and Seven Mile in Redford Township.

If you come into contact with Dixon please notify the Redford Township Police Department at 313 387 2551.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.