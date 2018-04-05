Registration open for Little Caesars Arena's Paint the Ice event

DETROIT, Mich. - The Red Wings announced details Thursday for the return of the Paint the Ice event on April 26.

Fans can register online to reserve a time slot to paint a personal message on a section of the ice at Little Caesars Arena by making a donation to benefit the Detroit Red Wings Foundation.

Time slots are 30 minutes and are available between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Paint, brushes and parking will be provided for free with a donation. Participants are encouraged to take personal photos of their messages and designs with cameras and cellphones following each session.

"The Detroit Red Wings Foundation is excited to conclude the inaugural season at Little Caesars Arena with an event the entire family can enjoy," said Kevin Brown, director of community relations. "The Paint the Ice event provides a unique, family-friendly opportunity for fans of all ages to visit Little Caesars Arena, step out on the same ice surface as their favorite Red Wings players and leave behind a painted message – all while supporting a great cause."

The minimum donation for adults and children ages 11 and older is $23 per person. Participants under 11 years old are $10 each, while children under 2 years old are free.

An extremely limited number of spots are available for the Paint the Ice event. Each 30-minute time slot is limited to 150 participants. Specific areas of the ice cannot be guaranteed and painting locations will be on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the event. All participants are encouraged to wear clothing and shoes suitable for the event.

For more information and to register to Paint the Ice, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com/PaintTheIce.

