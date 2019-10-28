Rep. Tlaib endorses Sen. Bernie Sanders at rally in Detroit

DETROIT - District 13 Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders at a rally Sunday at Cass Technical High School.

The rally started with a performance by Detroit native and Cass Tech alumnus Jack White.

Tlaib, who now has a seat in the House, followed White on the stage and started with a moment of silence in remembrance of longtime Michigan Congressman John Conyers Jr.

READ MORE: Friends, colleagues react to death of longtime Michigan Congressman John Conyers Jr.

Tlaib is the third member of "The Squad," along with Minnesota's Ilhan Omar and New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to promote the presidential hopeful.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.