Report: More Detroiters employed in September than at any other time this decade

September saw the largest number of employed Detroiters this decade, according to preliminary numbers released Monday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

DETROIT - September saw the largest number of employed Detroiters this decade, according to preliminary numbers released Monday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The new BLS statistics showed that the number of residents working in that month was 228,774, an increase of 2,457 from the month of August.

The BLS numbers also show that unemployment in Detroit dropped sharply from 9.2% in August to 7.9% in September.

Detroit’s unemployment rate has dropped steadily since January 2014 when it was nearly 18 percent. In June 2009, Detroit’s unemployment peaked at 28.9% amid the national recession.

In 2017-18, more than 2,000 individuals enrolled in training programs through Detroit at Work, compared to fewer than 900 a year ago.

Today, residents can access more than 7,200 jobs, as well as an array of free training programs through detroitatwork.com.

The launch of Detroit at Work has helped Detroiters prepare for jobs in fields such as construction, skilled trades, health care, hospitality, culinary arts and information technology.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.