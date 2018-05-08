Residents angered by group of sex offenders, former criminals moving into Oakland County home

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Residents in an Oakland County community are furious after a loophole in a state law allowed sex offenders and former criminals to move into an adult group home.

When someone new moves into a neighborhood, homeowners are usually curious and hope the new family is friendly. But as multiple ex-offenders prepare to move into a house in Brandon Township, neighbors said they are afraid.

"We're paying tax dollars to live in a safe area, and that's not the case now," resident Brad Bocker said.

Members of the community packed a township meeting Monday night after word slowly came out about who already moved into the home and who else is coming. Last week, two sex offenders moved into the adult group home now operating in a residential neighborhood.

A state law allowed the halfway home to open, leaving residents frustrated and furious that they were never notified of what was going on across the road.

"The township has failed to do anything on this at all," resident Jack Mannino said. "Maybe they think it's OK for sex offenders to live next door to children."

Even the man who sold the house insisted that he was lied to about who was buying the home.

"I never would have sold to him," he said. "I'm a retired PO. I put people like that in jail. I never would have sold to him."

Until township officials can figure out a solution, residents want the group home shut down.

"At least a sixth-month moratorium so the township can understand the impact this is having before they're allowed to open up anymore group homes," a concerned resident said.

Attorneys are now involved, and Brandon Township officials told homeowners they are looking to see if they can change anything.

