Residents evacuated while officials remove possible live World War II mortar shell from Berkley home

BERKLEY, Mich. - Berkley police evacuated residents Thursday after receiving reports of a possible live World War II-era mortar shell.

Officials received a call around 10:40 p.m. Thursday about a possible live explosive in the garage of a home near Phillips Avenue and Beverly Boulevard.

Police said the explosive appeared to be a World War II-era mortar shell. They alerted and evacuated residents in the area who could have possibly been in danger.

Officials with the Detroit Police Department Bomb Squad removed the device from the home. The area was deemed safe around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.