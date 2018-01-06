Residents of Southfield's Sapphire Apartments forced to leave home after pipe bursts

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Residents of The Sapphire Apartments in Southfield must stay somewhere else Friday night, while boilers are shut off so a pipe that burst can be repaired.

The heat is out in both buildings but is expected to be restored Saturday. An elevator at the 20-story building is also shut off.

Residents are being placed in nearby hotels by management. A letter to residents stated that they would not be charged rent for the time that the heat is out.

Some residents said that Friday isn't the first time the heat hasn't been working in recent weeks, and they are upset.

"It's been on and off for the past two months, since it got cold," resident Sherea Morgan said.

According to residents, one of two boilers went out a few weeks ago.

Leslie Pardo, a spokesperson for Real Estate Service Solutions Company, issued the following statement:

“The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. A pipe burst in the leasing office resulting in water in the lobby. Following safety procedures, the restoration company turned off the boiler while repairs are being made.

We have made arrangements for our residents to stay in nearby hotels. Tenants will not be charged rent for the impacted timeframe.

Our goal is to have everyone return to their homes at the Sapphire Apartments as quickly as possible. We will continue to monitor the situation so our residents are kept safe and informed.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.