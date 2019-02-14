Restaurant featuring hundreds of craft beers opens at Novi's Fountain Walk

NOVI, Mich. - A craft beer bar featuring more than 400 brands of beer and a variety of food opened its doors this week in Novi.

The Beerhead Bar & Eatery at the Fountain Walk is the first Michigan location for the restaurant founded in Illinois.

“We are so excited to enter the New Year by opening Beerhead Bar & Eatery’s doors to the Novi community," said owner Yousef Ayyash. “There is no better state for beer than Michigan, and I look forward to showcasing the amazing options Michigan has to offer by partnering with local breweries and constantly rotating our draft selections."

The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, and will have brunch offerings, including chicken and waffles, breakfast pizza and drink specials, on weekends.

Beerhead Bar & Eatery's hours are Sunday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Find the eatery at 44375 West 12 Mile Road.

