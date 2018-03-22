Restaurant showcasing American craft beers coming to Novi's Fountain Walk this summer

NOVI, Mich. - Michigan's first Beerhead Bar & Eatery location is slated to open its doors this summer in Novi.

The restaurant, which already has locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Illinois, focuses on American craft beers as well as spirits from around the globe. The eatery plans to include many local choices in its nearly 500 brands of beer that will be stocked, as well as a lunch and dinner menu that will include locally sourced ingredients.

Craft beer guide: Where to find Michigan-made brews

"I am very excited to bring this concept to Novi residents. Michigan has one of the best craft beer markets in the nation and I plan to utilize the many great local breweries we have around us," said franchise owner Yousef Ayyash.

Beerhead Bar & Eatery will be located at 44375 West 12 Mile Road at Fountain Walk.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.