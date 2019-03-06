Retailer H&M to open first Detroit store in 2019

DETROIT - Global retailer H&M will open its first Detroit location on Woodward Avenue this fall.

The retailer has signed a lease with Bedrock to open its first store in Detroit, located in a 25,000 square-foot space spanning three Albert Kahn-designed buildings on the west side of Woodward between John R. and Park Avenue and Witherell Street.

“When we started work on the former site of the JL Hudson’s department store approximately one year ago, stories from the public poured in about memories of shopping along Woodward Avenue,” said Dan Gilbert, Bedrock Founder and Chairman. H&M is one of those flagship retail stores that will take the Woodward Avenue shops to another level. We are hopeful that new memories and experiences will be formed once again along Woodward Avenue. H&M is opening a major Detroit store because it is good for their business. Retailers, tech startups, industrial companies, and people old and young are to choosing to stay in Detroit and coming from all over because the Motor City is where the opportunities are abundant. It is an exciting time in Detroit and H&M will only add to the unparalleled momentum.”

The store is expected to open in fall 2019.

