Reward offered after dirt bikes stolen from quadriplegic man in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. - A quadriplegic man needs help after something very dear to him was taken.

Seven of his dirt bikes were stolen from his home on Homefield Street near Middlebelt Road in Romulus.

“Bikes are about $9,500 a piece,” Todd Hammons said.

Multiply that by seven and that’s the amount Hammons lost when someone stole his bikes from his home in Romulus in the middle of the night, while he was home.

Hammons said the thieves broke into his garage and loaded seven bikes into a U-Haul truck and took off.

“I’m just trying to do everything I can to locate these bikes,” Hammons said.

But that night, there wasn’t much he could do. He’s in a wheelchair with little mobility. He did make a post on Facebook asking for help.

“We’ve been struggling. We’ve had a lot of help and support, but it seems like we’re still not getting where we need to be. I’ve got some pictures of gentlemen actually riding them around the city,” Hammons said.

He asked for help again Wednesday, this time with the power of the media.

“We used to ride around as a family. We’re missing them tremendously. I don’t know what to do, every day is a day of unknown. So I’m just begging that we can try and get these bikes back,” Hammons said.

There’s a $2,000 reward.

