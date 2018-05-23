Reward offered in search for 2 men in Roseville 7-Eleven robbery

Two men are wanted in connection with a robbery at 7-Eleven in Roseville. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in the search for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven store in Roseville.

Police said the two men walked into the store at 13 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

One of the men placed a soft drink on the counter for purchase, and a man wearing a gray and green sweatshirt placed money on the counter, police said.

When the clerk opened the cash register, a man in a black sweatshirt jumped over the counter and bear-hugged the clerk for several seconds, according to authorities. While he was hugging the clerk, he grabbed cash from the register.

Both men fled from the store.

These two men were seen on surveillance video robbing a 7-Eleven in Roseville. (WDIV)

A man wanted in connection with a Roseville 7-Eleven robbery was wearing all black with a Detroit hat. (WDIV)

The man who jumped over the counter was wearing all black, including a Detroit hat, a Nike hooded sweatshirt and Nike sweatpants.

The second man was wearing a gray and green BF Fly sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

You can see surveillance video from inside the store below:

Police said this incident doesn't appear to be connected to other 7-Eleven robberies that have taken place around Metro Detroit.

There were no injuries and no weapons were used, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4509.

