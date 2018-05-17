Several 7-Eleven stores robbed in Metro Detroit this week

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Police are investigating a series of robberies at 7-Eleven stores this week in St. Clair Shores and one in Dearborn.

The 7-Eleven store on Harper near Shady Lane Avenue was robbed Wednesday night. It's the third such store to be targeted this week in St. Clair Shores.

Moreover, this the fourth such robbery this week in Metro Detroit. Another 7-Eleven was robbed in Dearborn.

Police believe these robberies may be connected.

