Rides at Jeepers at Lakeside Mall are unsafe, according to officials

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - State inspectors shut down the carnival rides at Jeepers of Lakeside Mall over safety concerns.

Jeepers is a popular spot in Macomb County for kids' parties. It's located inside Lakeside Mall and it's known for its children's rides. But the state said four of the rides aren't safe.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, or LARA, confirmed that the rides at Jeepers are unsafe and it is ordering the popular children's spot to cease operations immediately.

There were multiple safety violations on several rides, including Banana Squadron, J.J.’s Driving School, Python Pit and Yak Attack.

Those violations were for cracks in equipment; leaking hydraulics; unsafe lap bars and latches; dysfunctional controls, joints and covers; and failure to inspect and document inspections.

LARA released the following statement:

“Carnival rides in Michigan are held to the highest safety standards to keep riders safe. LARA inspects permitted amusement rides annually; however, ride operators are required to conduct daily inspections before operation according to manufacturer criteria, national standards, and state law.”

