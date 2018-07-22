Ritz crackers recalled due to salmonella concerns

EAST HANOVER, N.J. - Several varieties of Ritz cracker products have been recalled due to salmonella concerns.

Mondelēz Global LLC has voluntarily recalled certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products sold in the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands because the items contain whey powder that has been recalled.

See a full list of the recalled products below.

There have been no complaints of illness reported to Mondelēz Global in connection with the products. The company said it is conducting this recall as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

Recalled products

What is salmonella?

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

