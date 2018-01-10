River Rouge police say missing 2-year-old taken by non-custodial father found safe

PICTURED ABOVE: 2-year-old Denver Statton (left) and Steven Miracle (right)

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - Police in River Rouge said missing 2-year-old Denver Statton has been found safe after he was taken by his non-custodial father Monday morning.

Police say the non-custodial father, Steven Miracle, was visiting his son at a home on Pine Street and spent the night.

Monday morning, Miracle left with the child and stole a car from the residence.

Police are still searching for Miracle.

Police did not issue an AMBER Alert because there were no direct threats made to harm the child. This was also not considered an abduction, because the non-custodial father was an invited member of the home.

Due to the nature of the relationship and age of child, an Endangered Missing Advisory was issued.

